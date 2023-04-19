TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ118-192130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-192130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-192130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-192130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ103-192130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ093-192130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ092-192130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ091-192130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ102-192130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-192130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-192130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-192130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-192130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-192130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-192130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-192130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-192130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-192130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-192130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-192130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-192130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-192130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-192130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-192130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-192130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-192130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ145-192130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-192130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ161-192130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-192130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-192130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-192130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-192130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ147-192130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ148-192130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ135-192130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ122-192130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ121-192130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ120-192130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ105-192130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ123-192130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ107-192130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ106-192130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ095-192130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ094-192130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

324 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

