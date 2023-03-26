TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

_____

326 FPUS54 KFWD 260735

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

TXZ119-261145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-261145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-261145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-261145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-261145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-261145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-261145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-261145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-261145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-261145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-261145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-261145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-261145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-261145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-261145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-261145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-261145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-261145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-261145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-261145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-261145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-261145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-261145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-261145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ144-261145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-261145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-261145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-261145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-261145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-261145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-261145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-261145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-261145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-261145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-261145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-261145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-261145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-261145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ121-261145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-261145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-261145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-261145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ107-261145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ106-261145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ095-261145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ094-261145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

235 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather