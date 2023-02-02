TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ 149 FPUS54 KFWD 020702 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 TXZ119-021230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a slight chance of showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-021230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-021230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ158-021230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ104-021230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a slight chance of showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ103-021230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ093-021230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-021230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-021230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ102-021230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-021230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ100-021230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ115-021230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-021230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-021230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-021230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ132-021230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ130-021230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-021230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-021230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-021230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-021230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a slight chance of showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cool with highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ157-021230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a slight chance of showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ143-021230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ144-021230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ133-021230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ134-021230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ145-021230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ146-021230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ161-021230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ160-021230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-021230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-021230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-021230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-021230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ148-021230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ135-021230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-021230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of trace amounts of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-021230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-021230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a slight chance of showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ105-021230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ123-021230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ107-021230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ106-021230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-021230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with freezing rain likely. Additional ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-021230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 102 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain with a slight chance of showers. Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$