TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ 352 FPUS54 KFWD 260741 AAA ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 TXZ119-261045- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-261045- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-261045- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-261045- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-261045- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-261045- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ093-261045- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-261045- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ091-261045- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ102-261045- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ101-261045- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ100-261045- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ115-261045- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ116-261045- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ117-261045- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ131-261045- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ132-261045- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ130-261045- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ129-261045- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ141-261045- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ142-261045- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ156-261045- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ157-261045- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ143-261045- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ144-261045- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-261045- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-261045- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-261045- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-261045- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ161-261045- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-261045- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-261045- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-261045- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ162-261045- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ147-261045- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ148-261045- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ135-261045- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ122-261045- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ121-261045- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-261045- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-261045- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-261045- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-261045- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-261045- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-261045- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-261045- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 141 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather