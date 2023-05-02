TX Forecast for Thursday, May 4, 2023 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mainly cloudy;81;67;SE;10;59%;36%;7 Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;80;66;SSE;11;57%;37%;9 Alice;Overcast;83;69;E;10;79%;44%;3 Alpine;Mostly cloudy;84;59;S;9;47%;33%;9 Amarillo;A t-storm around;74;59;S;15;66%;55%;6 Angleton;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;SE;9;68%;8%;11 Arlington;Sunny intervals;79;62;SE;9;50%;11%;9 Austin;Mostly cloudy;85;66;SSE;7;60%;44%;9 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;84;64;SSE;9;63%;33%;9 Bay;Clouds and sun;82;67;ESE;8;71%;11%;8 Beaumont;Partly sunny;86;62;S;7;57%;6%;11 Beeville;Cloudy;82;68;ESE;8;73%;44%;3 Borger;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;61;S;13;65%;65%;6 Bowie;Partly sunny;77;60;SE;8;55%;30%;9 Breckenridge;Variable cloudiness;82;67;SE;9;59%;28%;7 Brenham;Partly sunny;83;62;SSE;5;67%;6%;10 Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;77;59;SSE;7;59%;30%;10 Brownsville;A shower or two;85;74;ESE;9;81%;81%;3 Brownwood;Cloudy;85;66;SSE;9;54%;17%;5 Burnet;Mostly cloudy;83;64;SE;8;60%;34%;9 Canadian;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SSE;13;71%;26%;3 Castroville;Some brightening;86;67;ESE;7;62%;27%;8 Childress;Mostly cloudy;75;60;SSE;10;76%;44%;3 Cleburne;Clouds and sun;79;61;SE;9;61%;9%;6 College Station;Partly sunny;85;63;SSE;6;63%;27%;8 Comanche;Cloudy;83;64;SSE;9;59%;34%;5 Conroe;Mostly sunny;84;60;S;6;65%;5%;11 Corpus Christi;A shower or two;81;72;E;12;79%;85%;3 Corsicana;Sun and clouds;79;60;ESE;7;56%;6%;9 Cotulla;Low clouds;89;71;ESE;9;65%;30%;3 Dalhart;A t-storm around;78;56;S;14;62%;44%;11 Dallas Love;Nice with some sun;79;63;SE;9;48%;9%;9 Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;78;61;SE;8;51%;9%;9 Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;79;62;SE;9;48%;12%;9 Decatur;Clouds and sunshine;77;60;SE;8;52%;30%;10 Del Rio;Variable clouds;85;69;SE;11;67%;36%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Some brightening;83;67;SE;11;70%;61%;7 Denton;Partly sunny;78;60;SE;9;50%;29%;7 Dryden;A stray t-shower;83;66;SE;13;71%;57%;4 Dumas;A t-storm around;75;58;S;14;62%;73%;10 Edinburg;A shower or two;85;73;E;9;79%;83%;3 El Paso;Partly sunny;88;63;WSW;6;18%;14%;11 Ellington;Partly sunny;82;65;SSE;9;62%;27%;10 Falfurrias;A shower or two;83;71;E;9;82%;85%;3 Fort Hood;Becoming cloudy;82;63;SSE;8;63%;8%;7 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;80;62;SE;9;53%;12%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;79;62;SE;9;53%;13%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;80;62;SE;9;55%;13%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;79;59;SE;8;59%;11%;7 Fredericksburg;Warmer;84;63;SSE;8;57%;25%;9 Gainesville;Clouds and sun;75;58;SE;8;52%;29%;5 Galveston;Becoming cloudy;79;70;SSE;10;72%;7%;11 Gatesville;Becoming cloudy;82;63;SE;7;62%;8%;7 Georgetown;Partly sunny;84;64;SSE;8;64%;44%;10 Giddings;Clouds and sun, nice;82;61;SSE;6;68%;30%;10 Gilmer;Clouds and sun, nice;76;54;SE;6;46%;5%;11 Graham;Thickening clouds;80;62;SE;8;62%;32%;5 Granbury;Clouds and sun;80;61;SE;8;61%;13%;6 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;79;62;SE;9;49%;11%;9 Greenville;Clouds and sun;76;56;SE;8;53%;7%;8 Guadalupe Pass;Windy in the p.m.;76;57;SSE;13;39%;78%;9 Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;82;63;SE;8;61%;11%;5 Harlingen;A shower or two;84;72;ESE;10;83%;82%;3 Hearne;Clouds and sun;83;61;ESE;5;67%;28%;6 Hebbronville;A shower or two;82;70;E;8;81%;85%;3 Henderson;Partly sunny;78;56;ESE;6;45%;4%;11 Hereford;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;59;SSE;12;58%;66%;9 Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;80;61;ESE;8;64%;6%;6 Hondo;Some brightening;88;66;ESE;9;60%;28%;8 Houston;Clouds and sunshine;85;65;SSE;8;58%;5%;10 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;84;66;SSE;9;57%;27%;10 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun;84;66;SSE;9;57%;5%;10 Houston / Southwest Airport;Variable clouds;83;64;SSE;9;62%;6%;10 Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;84;65;SSE;9;61%;6%;9 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;85;62;SSE;7;61%;5%;11 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;9;59%;6%;10 Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;85;63;SSE;8;62%;5%;10 Huntsville;Partly sunny;85;62;SSE;4;60%;5%;11 Ingleside;A shower or two;81;73;ESE;12;75%;91%;3 Jacksonville;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;ESE;6;53%;5%;10 Jasper;Partly sunny;81;56;ESE;7;57%;11%;11 Junction;Cloudy;87;66;SSE;9;54%;28%;6 Kellyusa Airport;High clouds;84;67;ESE;8;63%;25%;8 Kerrville;Warmer;86;63;SE;8;58%;27%;9 Killeen;Becoming cloudy;82;63;SSE;8;63%;8%;7 Killeen/Ft Hood;Becoming cloudy;83;63;SSE;8;63%;8%;8 Kingsville Nas;A shower or two;84;72;E;12;76%;85%;3 La Grange;Clouds and sun, nice;84;63;SSE;6;66%;41%;11 Lago Vista;Clouds and sun;83;63;SSE;7;60%;34%;11 Lancaster;Partly sunny;77;59;ESE;8;56%;8%;9 Laredo;A morning shower;88;74;ESE;9;66%;55%;3 Llano;Mostly cloudy;86;65;SE;8;53%;36%;9 Longview;Sunny intervals;78;55;SE;6;44%;4%;11 Lubbock;A t-storm around;80;62;SSE;11;61%;55%;10 Lufkin;Clouds and sun;81;58;E;7;56%;11%;10 Mcallen;A shower or two;86;73;E;9;76%;83%;5 Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;82;61;SE;8;65%;6%;6 Mckinney;Clouds and sun;76;58;SE;8;52%;9%;8 Mesquite;Partly sunny;78;59;SE;8;51%;8%;9 Midland;A t-storm around;81;66;S;13;63%;92%;11 Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;81;66;S;13;63%;92%;11 Midlothian;Clouds and sunshine;78;59;ESE;8;59%;8%;9 Mineola;Clouds and sun;77;54;SE;6;52%;5%;8 Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;80;61;SE;9;57%;12%;7 Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;75;52;SE;7;53%;7%;7 Nacogdoches;Clouds and sunshine;78;54;ENE;7;55%;5%;9 New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;85;65;SE;8;65%;22%;8 Odessa;A t-storm around;80;65;S;13;65%;55%;8 Orange;Mostly sunny;86;62;S;6;56%;7%;11 Palacios;High clouds;82;69;ESE;11;74%;15%;8 Palestine;Clouds and sun;80;59;E;7;57%;5%;10 Pampa;A t-storm around;70;58;S;16;75%;79%;5 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;71;59;S;14;70%;76%;5 Paris;Clouds and sunshine;75;55;SE;7;47%;28%;7 Pecos;A stray t-shower;85;64;SE;10;55%;51%;6 Perryton;A t-storm around;67;56;SSE;16;73%;44%;5 Plainview;A t-storm around;75;57;SSE;10;69%;95%;8 Pleasanton;Low clouds and humid;85;68;ESE;7;68%;24%;4 Port Aransas;A shower or two;79;73;E;13;80%;85%;3 Port Isabel;A shower or two;80;76;ESE;11;89%;81%;4 Port Lavaca;Inc. clouds;80;71;ESE;11;75%;41%;6 Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;66;SE;8;64%;23%;6 Robstown;Cloudy;81;71;E;11;80%;44%;3 Rockport;A thick cloud cover;81;72;ESE;12;77%;25%;3 Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;84;63;SE;10;60%;30%;5 San Angelo;Overcast;85;68;S;9;56%;44%;6 San Antonio;High clouds;85;67;SE;8;64%;25%;8 San Antonio Stinson;High clouds;85;67;ESE;8;64%;24%;8 San Marcos;Becoming cloudy;85;65;SSE;9;65%;15%;11 Seminole;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;62;SSE;10;69%;60%;11 Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;73;59;SE;8;52%;29%;6 Snyder;Decreasing clouds;80;65;SSE;10;60%;44%;10 Sonora;Variable clouds;85;66;SSE;11;58%;31%;5 Stephenville;Clouds and sun, nice;80;62;SSE;7;62%;13%;6 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;76;56;SE;7;51%;8%;7 Sweetwater;Decreasing clouds;82;67;SSE;11;59%;41%;10 Temple;Inc. clouds;82;63;SE;8;67%;6%;6 Terrell;Partly sunny;77;58;ESE;8;54%;6%;9 Tyler;Partly sunny;78;57;ESE;8;51%;5%;11 Uvalde;Some brightening;85;66;ESE;8;71%;31%;7 Vernon;Mostly cloudy;76;60;SE;12;66%;33%;3 Victoria;Some brightening;84;68;ESE;9;73%;41%;7 Waco;Clouds and sunshine;81;61;SE;8;66%;5%;6 Weslaco;A shower or two;85;73;E;9;79%;83%;3 Wharton;High clouds;83;64;SE;7;68%;10%;10 Wichita Falls;Cloudy;76;61;SE;11;67%;33%;3 Wink;A stray t-shower;83;65;SE;13;58%;55%;7 Zapata;A shower or two;84;73;ESE;7;74%;84%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather