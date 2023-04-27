Skip to main content Turn off refresh
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, April 29, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A severe t-storm;78;45;NNW;23;46%;95%;11

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, windy;76;45;NNW;24;40%;91%;11

Alice;Mostly sunny, nice;88;58;ESE;11;71%;70%;11

Alpine;Sunny and windy;80;38;NNE;18;15%;0%;12

Amarillo;An afternoon shower;52;36;NNW;21;76%;87%;4

Angleton;Sunshine;83;59;ESE;8;63%;69%;11

Arlington;A severe t-storm;78;52;W;12;71%;98%;10

Austin;A severe t-storm;85;55;NNW;10;70%;100%;11

Austin Bergstrom;A severe t-storm;83;55;NNW;15;73%;100%;11

Bay;Sunshine;83;58;E;8;67%;71%;11

Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;S;6;60%;27%;11

Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;WSW;10;69%;91%;11

Borger;A shower in the p.m.;55;38;N;20;76%;84%;3

Bowie;A severe t-storm;75;47;N;10;70%;97%;9

Breckenridge;A severe t-storm;78;46;NNW;16;55%;95%;11

Brenham;Sunny;84;56;NNE;9;70%;88%;11

Bridgeport;A severe t-storm;75;48;NNW;9;75%;99%;8

Brownsville;Some sun, pleasant;87;64;SE;12;78%;27%;8

Brownwood;A severe t-storm;84;48;NNW;18;60%;98%;11

Burnet;A severe t-storm;83;50;NW;14;65%;99%;11

Canadian;Rain and drizzle;54;35;N;15;76%;98%;3

Castroville;Plenty of sun;89;56;N;10;67%;99%;11

Childress;An afternoon shower;59;41;N;17;72%;95%;6

Cleburne;A severe t-storm;78;50;NW;14;79%;98%;11

College Station;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;WNW;11;64%;89%;11

Comanche;A severe t-storm;82;47;NNW;17;67%;98%;11

Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;ESE;7;64%;68%;11

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;S;12;75%;87%;11

Corsicana;A severe t-storm;79;53;SSE;12;71%;99%;11

Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;95;59;E;10;56%;89%;11

Dalhart;A shower in the p.m.;54;33;N;27;68%;59%;2

Dallas Love;A severe t-storm;77;53;SW;10;71%;98%;10

Dallas Redbird;A severe t-storm;77;53;SW;10;71%;98%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;A severe t-storm;78;53;W;13;68%;98%;10

Decatur;A severe t-storm;75;48;NNW;10;71%;98%;8

Del Rio;Sunny and very warm;94;56;NNW;11;44%;66%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;91;53;NNW;12;51%;74%;11

Denton;A severe t-storm;76;52;NNW;14;74%;98%;10

Dryden;Warmer;91;50;N;15;26%;2%;11

Dumas;Windy;55;33;N;22;72%;82%;3

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;89;62;SSE;11;74%;89%;11

El Paso;Windy;83;48;E;18;11%;0%;11

Ellington;Brilliant sunshine;82;59;ESE;9;62%;70%;11

Falfurrias;Sunshine and nice;91;59;SSE;8;73%;67%;11

Fort Hood;A severe t-storm;81;51;NNW;15;72%;99%;11

Fort Worth;A severe t-storm;78;51;NW;12;76%;98%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;A severe t-storm;77;51;NW;15;73%;98%;10

Fort Worth Nas;A severe t-storm;78;51;NW;14;72%;99%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;A severe t-storm;78;50;NW;13;74%;98%;11

Fredericksburg;A severe t-storm;86;50;N;15;68%;99%;11

Gainesville;A severe t-storm;74;49;NNW;10;72%;99%;7

Galveston;Sunny and beautiful;80;63;SE;9;63%;46%;11

Gatesville;A severe t-storm;80;51;NW;13;79%;98%;11

Georgetown;A severe t-storm;83;53;NNW;14;77%;100%;11

Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;N;9;74%;98%;11

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;79;56;S;6;65%;61%;10

Graham;A severe t-storm;77;46;NNW;11;65%;98%;9

Granbury;A severe t-storm;76;49;NNW;13;79%;99%;11

Grand Prairie;A severe t-storm;78;53;W;12;71%;98%;10

Greenville;A severe t-storm;74;53;S;10;76%;100%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;66;41;NNE;23;24%;0%;12

Hamilton;A severe t-storm;80;49;NNW;13;72%;99%;11

Harlingen;Partial sunshine;87;64;SSE;11;77%;90%;8

Hearne;Mostly sunny;82;54;SSE;10;73%;98%;11

Hebbronville;Sunny and nice;90;58;SSW;9;70%;73%;11

Henderson;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;SW;6;57%;47%;11

Hereford;Windy;53;34;NNW;23;73%;87%;6

Hillsboro;A severe t-storm;78;50;WSW;14;82%;98%;11

Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;N;11;63%;99%;11

Houston;Sunny;85;59;E;8;58%;70%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Abundant sunshine;84;59;E;9;57%;71%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;84;59;E;10;56%;70%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;84;60;ENE;9;60%;86%;11

Houston Clover;Sunny;83;60;E;9;60%;86%;11

Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;ESE;7;59%;73%;11

Houston Hull;Sunny;86;58;E;10;57%;71%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Brilliant sunshine;84;57;E;8;60%;70%;11

Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;SE;7;61%;70%;11

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;84;61;S;12;74%;86%;11

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;SSW;6;64%;66%;11

Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;S;5;62%;27%;11

Junction;A severe t-storm;90;51;NNW;14;54%;94%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;N;10;67%;99%;11

Kerrville;A severe t-storm;89;50;NNW;15;70%;98%;11

Killeen;A severe t-storm;81;51;NNW;15;72%;99%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;A severe t-storm;81;52;NNW;15;74%;100%;11

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;88;59;SSE;11;72%;87%;11

La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;N;10;74%;73%;11

Lago Vista;A severe t-storm;84;51;NNW;11;67%;100%;11

Lancaster;A severe t-storm;76;52;SSW;10;76%;98%;10

Laredo;Hot;94;60;NE;13;57%;38%;11

Llano;A severe t-storm;87;52;NNW;14;61%;98%;11

Longview;Mostly sunny;80;58;S;6;63%;51%;10

Lubbock;Windy with some sun;56;39;NNW;25;57%;70%;6

Lufkin;Sunny and warmer;84;59;S;6;61%;66%;11

Mcallen;Sunshine and nice;89;63;SSE;11;72%;90%;11

Mcgregor;A severe t-storm;81;51;WNW;15;75%;99%;11

Mckinney;A severe t-storm;75;53;S;12;73%;98%;10

Mesquite;A severe t-storm;75;53;S;10;75%;98%;10

Midland;Windy in the p.m.;69;45;NNW;19;36%;85%;11

Midland Airpark;Windy in the p.m.;69;45;NNW;19;36%;85%;11

Midlothian;A severe t-storm;77;50;SW;12;74%;98%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;56;SSW;6;66%;89%;10

Mineral Wells;A severe t-storm;76;47;NNW;12;71%;99%;11

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;78;55;S;7;68%;66%;10

Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;S;6;69%;67%;11

New Braunfels;Sunshine;86;55;NNW;13;72%;99%;11

Odessa;Windy in the p.m.;69;44;N;18;33%;56%;11

Orange;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;S;5;60%;27%;11

Palacios;Sunny and nice;81;56;SE;11;72%;50%;11

Palestine;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;SSE;7;66%;93%;11

Pampa;A couple of showers;53;37;N;23;73%;96%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler with a shower;56;36;N;18;74%;93%;4

Paris;Becoming cloudy;75;53;E;9;68%;99%;9

Pecos;Mostly sunny, windy;78;42;N;20;19%;3%;11

Perryton;An afternoon shower;53;32;NNE;22;80%;73%;4

Plainview;Windy with some sun;51;35;NNW;23;77%;70%;6

Pleasanton;Sunshine;89;57;SE;9;68%;99%;11

Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;SSE;11;78%;88%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;81;65;SSE;13;87%;27%;9

Port Lavaca;Plenty of sun;83;60;SE;11;71%;50%;11

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;86;54;NNW;11;70%;99%;11

Robstown;Mostly sunny;85;59;SSE;12;75%;71%;11

Rockport;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;S;11;73%;90%;11

Rocksprings;A severe t-storm;88;48;N;16;56%;94%;11

San Angelo;Sunshine and windy;87;47;NNW;20;34%;66%;11

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;87;56;N;11;70%;99%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;88;56;N;10;64%;99%;11

San Marcos;Breezy in the p.m.;85;55;NNW;14;73%;99%;11

Seminole;Breezy with some sun;58;38;N;20;53%;70%;7

Sherman-Denison;A severe t-storm;75;50;N;10;70%;99%;8

Snyder;Windy in the p.m.;68;43;N;18;44%;88%;11

Sonora;Increasingly windy;88;47;NNW;17;43%;66%;11

Stephenville;A severe t-storm;77;47;NNW;14;72%;99%;11

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;54;S;8;69%;93%;10

Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;74;45;NNW;22;41%;91%;11

Temple;A severe t-storm;81;52;NNW;16;79%;99%;11

Terrell;A severe t-storm;76;53;S;10;77%;100%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;58;SSE;8;65%;64%;11

Uvalde;A severe t-storm;89;54;N;11;74%;100%;11

Vernon;Thunderstorms;67;44;N;17;75%;99%;3

Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;S;11;69%;91%;11

Waco;A severe t-storm;79;51;W;16;78%;99%;11

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;88;63;SSE;11;74%;89%;11

Wharton;Nice with sunshine;85;56;E;9;66%;71%;11

Wichita Falls;A severe t-storm;71;46;NNW;14;71%;97%;3

Wink;Windy with sunshine;73;41;N;18;25%;56%;11

Zapata;Lots of sun, warmer;91;61;E;9;65%;75%;11

