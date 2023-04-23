Skip to main content Turn off refresh
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm in spots;64;56;SSE;12;78%;48%;3

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;63;56;SSE;13;74%;48%;3

Alice;A t-storm around;74;66;NE;11;74%;55%;3

Alpine;Pleasant and warmer;80;51;S;11;43%;0%;11

Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;65;50;SE;20;64%;65%;3

Angleton;Breezy;73;67;E;14;68%;33%;5

Arlington;A t-storm around;63;55;SE;8;62%;64%;3

Austin;Inc. clouds;71;60;ESE;7;67%;55%;5

Austin Bergstrom;An afternoon shower;72;59;ESE;9;70%;67%;5

Bay;Breezy in the a.m.;74;65;E;12;71%;37%;3

Beaumont;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;E;10;58%;32%;9

Beeville;A t-storm around;70;63;E;10;76%;64%;3

Borger;A t-storm in spots;64;51;SSE;18;60%;85%;2

Bowie;A morning t-storm;61;52;SE;8;63%;91%;3

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;65;57;SSE;8;68%;64%;2

Brenham;Clouds and sun, nice;74;60;SE;6;70%;42%;5

Bridgeport;A stray thunderstorm;61;52;SE;7;68%;94%;3

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;81;69;ESE;9;71%;55%;7

Brownwood;A stray thunderstorm;66;58;SSE;8;72%;55%;5

Burnet;A t-storm around;68;58;SE;7;75%;64%;5

Canadian;A t-storm in spots;57;47;SSE;16;71%;90%;2

Castroville;A t-storm around;70;63;E;8;73%;64%;3

Childress;A t-storm in spots;60;53;SE;12;74%;93%;2

Cleburne;A t-storm around;65;54;SE;9;69%;64%;3

College Station;Clouds and sun, nice;74;59;SE;9;64%;44%;5

Comanche;A t-storm around;67;56;SSE;8;73%;64%;3

Conroe;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;ESE;7;67%;41%;7

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;74;69;E;16;78%;52%;3

Corsicana;A stray thunderstorm;67;56;ESE;8;64%;88%;4

Cotulla;A t-storm around;72;67;E;8;73%;64%;3

Dalhart;A t-storm around;72;48;SSE;18;56%;51%;6

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;63;55;SE;8;62%;64%;3

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;62;54;SE;8;64%;64%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;63;55;SE;9;61%;64%;3

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;61;53;SE;8;64%;64%;3

Del Rio;A t-storm around;68;63;SE;9;74%;44%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;67;62;SE;9;77%;55%;3

Denton;A stray thunderstorm;63;54;SE;9;60%;64%;3

Dryden;A shower in the a.m.;70;57;ESE;10;73%;57%;5

Dumas;A t-storm in spots;67;48;SSE;19;60%;57%;3

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;78;67;WSW;8;70%;55%;5

El Paso;Increasingly windy;87;63;WSW;15;21%;0%;11

Ellington;Breezy;73;64;ESE;15;63%;33%;6

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;74;65;NE;9;79%;55%;2

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;66;56;SE;8;74%;44%;5

Fort Worth;A t-storm around;63;54;SE;8;63%;64%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;63;55;SE;10;65%;64%;3

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;64;54;SE;9;65%;64%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;63;55;SE;8;67%;64%;3

Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;67;59;SE;7;72%;64%;3

Gainesville;A t-storm around;62;51;SE;8;59%;64%;3

Galveston;Windy;73;69;E;18;67%;31%;5

Gatesville;A t-storm around;66;56;SE;7;72%;64%;5

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;69;59;SSE;7;73%;55%;3

Giddings;Becoming cloudy;70;59;SE;6;72%;54%;5

Gilmer;Showers around;66;51;ESE;7;55%;76%;6

Graham;A stray thunderstorm;63;54;SE;8;70%;64%;3

Granbury;A t-storm around;64;54;SE;8;68%;64%;3

Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;63;55;SE;8;60%;64%;3

Greenville;A t-storm around;63;51;SE;8;63%;64%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;74;55;WSW;18;36%;0%;11

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;65;56;SSE;8;72%;64%;3

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SE;11;71%;45%;7

Hearne;Clouds and sun;70;58;ESE;7;68%;55%;5

Hebbronville;A stray thunderstorm;71;65;ENE;8;79%;55%;3

Henderson;Clouds and sun, nice;68;53;ESE;8;52%;51%;6

Hereford;A t-storm around;68;51;SE;19;63%;93%;4

Hillsboro;A stray thunderstorm;66;54;ESE;8;73%;89%;3

Hondo;A t-storm around;70;63;ESE;9;71%;64%;3

Houston;Partly sunny;75;62;ESE;10;62%;34%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy;74;64;ESE;15;58%;33%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;74;64;ESE;12;58%;34%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;74;63;E;13;62%;34%;6

Houston Clover;Breezy;75;65;E;15;61%;33%;6

Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;74;58;ESE;8;63%;39%;6

Houston Hull;Mainly cloudy;75;63;ESE;11;61%;35%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Sunny intervals;75;59;ESE;10;63%;38%;6

Huntsville;Clouds and sun, nice;72;56;ESE;5;63%;44%;5

Ingleside;A t-storm around;75;71;E;16;75%;76%;3

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;65;53;ESE;7;64%;84%;6

Jasper;Partial sunshine;70;52;E;7;61%;40%;11

Junction;A t-storm in spots;67;61;SSE;8;72%;50%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;71;62;E;9;70%;55%;3

Kerrville;A t-storm around;69;60;SE;8;73%;64%;3

Killeen;Clouds and sun;66;56;SE;8;74%;44%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny intervals;67;57;SE;8;72%;44%;5

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;76;68;ENE;13;74%;55%;3

La Grange;Periods of sun;73;60;ESE;7;73%;54%;5

Lago Vista;Cloudy;69;58;SE;6;72%;53%;3

Lancaster;A stray thunderstorm;62;53;ESE;7;67%;64%;4

Laredo;Low clouds and cool;69;66;SSE;7;83%;39%;3

Llano;A t-storm around;69;60;SE;7;70%;64%;5

Longview;Sun and clouds, nice;67;52;ESE;8;55%;50%;6

Lubbock;Cloudy and warmer;66;52;SSE;16;67%;31%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;ESE;8;59%;55%;5

Mcallen;A stray thunderstorm;78;69;WSW;8;68%;46%;3

Mcgregor;A t-storm around;67;57;SE;8;71%;64%;4

Mckinney;A t-storm around;63;51;SE;8;63%;64%;3

Mesquite;A t-storm around;63;53;SE;7;64%;64%;3

Midland;Low clouds;71;55;SSE;13;65%;9%;3

Midland Airpark;Low clouds;71;55;SSE;13;65%;9%;3

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;62;53;ESE;7;70%;64%;4

Mineola;Partly sunny, warmer;66;51;ESE;6;60%;51%;6

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;64;54;SE;9;68%;64%;3

Mount Pleasant;Warmer;65;50;ESE;8;56%;51%;4

Nacogdoches;Nice with some sun;68;51;E;7;63%;84%;6

New Braunfels;A shower or two;72;62;E;9;70%;88%;4

Odessa;Warmer;72;56;SSE;14;64%;8%;5

Orange;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;ENE;9;58%;31%;10

Palacios;Breezy;75;67;E;15;74%;39%;5

Palestine;Clouds and sun;68;54;ESE;7;67%;84%;5

Pampa;A t-storm in spots;58;49;SSE;19;71%;83%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm in spots;61;50;S;18;61%;90%;2

Paris;A shower and t-storm;64;50;SE;8;60%;93%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny, warmer;80;52;ESE;10;49%;6%;11

Perryton;A t-storm in spots;55;45;SSE;20;69%;92%;2

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;64;49;SE;15;68%;49%;3

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;72;63;E;8;73%;55%;3

Port Aransas;A t-storm around;75;71;E;18;79%;80%;3

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;80;72;SE;12;73%;55%;8

Port Lavaca;Breezy;74;68;E;15;73%;51%;5

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;71;61;E;9;72%;39%;4

Robstown;A t-storm around;72;67;E;13;80%;55%;3

Rockport;A t-storm around;75;70;E;16;76%;64%;3

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;65;58;SSE;9;77%;64%;3

San Angelo;A t-storm around;67;60;SSE;10;71%;44%;2

San Antonio;Low clouds;71;63;E;9;71%;51%;3

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;70;61;E;9;73%;55%;3

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;72;61;ESE;9;71%;51%;3

Seminole;Warmer;71;49;SSE;11;67%;27%;6

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;64;51;SE;8;60%;64%;3

Snyder;A stray thunderstorm;65;56;SSE;12;73%;57%;2

Sonora;A t-storm around;67;60;SSE;10;73%;55%;2

Stephenville;A t-storm around;64;54;SSE;8;73%;64%;3

Sulphur Springs;A shower and t-storm;65;51;SE;7;61%;93%;3

Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;65;57;S;12;73%;60%;3

Temple;Mostly cloudy;67;57;ESE;9;76%;55%;3

Terrell;A t-storm around;65;53;ESE;8;63%;64%;3

Tyler;Warmer;67;53;ESE;9;59%;51%;6

Uvalde;A stray thunderstorm;67;61;E;8;80%;51%;3

Vernon;A morning t-storm;60;51;ESE;13;69%;95%;2

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;73;64;E;11;73%;55%;3

Waco;A stray thunderstorm;66;54;SE;8;69%;64%;5

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;79;67;S;7;70%;45%;7

Wharton;Clouds and sun, nice;74;63;E;10;71%;36%;5

Wichita Falls;A morning t-storm;60;53;SE;11;68%;73%;2

Wink;Breezy and warmer;77;49;SE;14;53%;6%;11

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;71;66;SSW;7;75%;44%;2

