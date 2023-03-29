Skip to main content Turn off refresh
TX Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm around;75;65;S;18;73%;88%;2

Abilene Dyess;Increasingly windy;75;64;S;21;65%;88%;2

Alice;Increasingly windy;84;71;SE;16;75%;65%;2

Alpine;Mainly cloudy, windy;81;51;SW;17;33%;0%;4

Amarillo;Increasingly windy;80;45;SSW;22;47%;4%;8

Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;72;SSE;14;81%;57%;2

Arlington;A t-storm around;71;68;S;14;76%;88%;2

Austin;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;9;82%;90%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;70;SSE;13;85%;88%;2

Bay;A t-storm around;78;72;SSE;14;83%;55%;2

Beaumont;A t-storm around;76;70;SE;12;76%;55%;2

Beeville;A t-storm around;81;71;SE;13;76%;64%;2

Borger;Increasingly windy;81;47;SSW;20;44%;3%;6

Bowie;An afternoon shower;67;64;S;13;80%;89%;2

Breckenridge;A t-storm around;73;67;S;14;75%;88%;2

Brenham;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;70;SSE;10;82%;65%;2

Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;69;66;S;11;82%;89%;2

Brownsville;Breezy and warmer;84;73;SSE;16;71%;30%;7

Brownwood;A t-storm around;73;67;S;14;80%;88%;2

Burnet;A t-storm around;75;66;S;9;86%;89%;2

Canadian;Increasingly windy;74;47;S;19;58%;81%;3

Castroville;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;SE;10;80%;88%;2

Childress;Increasingly windy;74;55;S;17;66%;88%;2

Cleburne;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;67;S;15;85%;89%;2

College Station;Increasingly windy;77;71;SSE;15;75%;64%;2

Comanche;A t-storm around;72;66;S;15;85%;88%;2

Conroe;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;9;80%;68%;2

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;83;72;SSE;19;78%;51%;2

Corsicana;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;69;SSE;12;73%;90%;2

Cotulla;A t-storm around;83;71;SE;10;72%;88%;2

Dalhart;Increasingly windy;78;39;SW;21;37%;1%;7

Dallas Love;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;68;S;11;77%;89%;2

Dallas Redbird;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;68;S;13;79%;89%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;70;67;S;15;78%;88%;2

Decatur;An afternoon shower;68;65;S;11;79%;89%;2

Del Rio;A t-storm around;76;68;SE;12;73%;88%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;75;66;SE;12;80%;88%;2

Denton;An afternoon shower;69;66;S;16;76%;88%;2

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;80;59;SE;11;64%;44%;9

Dumas;Increasingly windy;78;41;SW;20;43%;2%;7

Edinburg;Warmer;84;72;SSE;13;70%;15%;5

El Paso;Becoming very windy;82;47;WSW;17;12%;0%;8

Ellington;Windy;76;71;SSE;16;82%;67%;2

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;86;72;SE;11;69%;48%;2

Fort Hood;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;67;S;13;84%;89%;2

Fort Worth;A t-storm around;70;67;S;13;80%;88%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;67;S;15;82%;88%;2

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;70;67;S;15;83%;88%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;70;67;S;13;80%;88%;2

Fredericksburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;66;S;11;85%;88%;2

Gainesville;An afternoon shower;66;64;SSE;14;81%;91%;2

Galveston;A t-storm around;76;71;SE;15;81%;64%;2

Gatesville;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;68;S;12;85%;88%;2

Georgetown;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;69;SSE;12;83%;89%;2

Giddings;A t-storm around;77;68;SSE;11;83%;88%;2

Gilmer;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;67;SSE;8;65%;91%;2

Graham;A t-storm around;71;66;S;13;77%;88%;2

Granbury;A t-storm around;71;67;S;13;83%;88%;2

Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;71;68;S;13;74%;88%;2

Greenville;An afternoon shower;70;66;SSE;11;76%;91%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;76;40;WSW;37;18%;0%;9

Hamilton;A t-storm around;73;67;S;13;85%;88%;2

Harlingen;Warmer;85;73;SSE;15;70%;10%;6

Hearne;A t-storm around;78;70;SSE;11;76%;88%;2

Hebbronville;A t-storm around;82;70;SE;9;71%;88%;2

Henderson;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;8;57%;88%;2

Hereford;Increasingly windy;81;42;SW;19;43%;2%;8

Hillsboro;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;68;S;14;82%;90%;2

Hondo;A t-storm around;79;69;SE;12;84%;90%;2

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;71;SSE;14;82%;69%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Windy;77;72;SSE;16;80%;67%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Increasingly windy;75;70;SSE;15;85%;69%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;77;70;SE;18;81%;66%;2

Houston Clover;Windy;76;72;SSE;16;82%;66%;2

Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;70;SSE;11;79%;69%;2

Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;72;SE;14;79%;66%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;71;SSE;14;80%;65%;2

Huntsville;A t-storm around;76;70;SSE;8;74%;64%;2

Ingleside;A t-storm around;80;72;SSE;16;83%;46%;3

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;73;67;SSE;8;76%;88%;2

Jasper;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;7;76%;55%;2

Junction;A t-storm around;73;67;S;14;81%;88%;2

Kellyusa Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;10;83%;89%;2

Kerrville;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;66;S;12;88%;88%;2

Killeen;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;67;S;13;84%;89%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;68;SSE;13;85%;89%;2

Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;85;73;SE;17;73%;47%;3

La Grange;A t-storm around;79;70;SSE;11;84%;88%;2

Lago Vista;A t-storm around;76;67;SSE;9;87%;88%;2

Lancaster;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;67;SSE;11;80%;89%;2

Laredo;Showers around;82;70;SSE;10;72%;63%;2

Llano;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;67;SSE;11;78%;88%;2

Longview;A t-storm around;75;68;SSE;8;62%;88%;2

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;80;49;SSW;18;56%;8%;5

Lufkin;A t-storm around;74;68;SSE;9;75%;64%;2

Mcallen;Warmer;84;72;SE;13;67%;15%;5

Mcgregor;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;68;S;14;81%;91%;2

Mckinney;An afternoon shower;69;65;S;14;82%;89%;2

Mesquite;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;67;SSE;11;78%;94%;2

Midland;Cloudy and breezy;81;54;S;18;56%;6%;4

Midland Airpark;Cloudy and breezy;81;54;S;18;56%;6%;4

Midlothian;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;67;S;12;83%;91%;2

Mineola;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;68;SSE;8;70%;89%;2

Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;69;67;S;14;82%;88%;2

Mount Pleasant;An afternoon shower;70;66;SSE;9;68%;93%;4

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;74;68;SSE;7;76%;64%;2

New Braunfels;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;13;83%;88%;2

Odessa;Increasingly windy;80;54;S;19;55%;6%;4

Orange;A t-storm around;76;71;SE;10;74%;51%;2

Palacios;Increasingly windy;79;71;SSE;18;83%;48%;2

Palestine;A t-storm around;74;68;SSE;9;78%;88%;2

Pampa;Partly sunny, windy;77;46;S;23;58%;80%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;81;47;S;19;48%;80%;6

Paris;An afternoon shower;67;64;SSE;11;73%;89%;2

Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;87;52;WSW;10;41%;5%;4

Perryton;Increasingly windy;75;41;S;23;56%;80%;6

Plainview;Breezy;78;44;SSW;19;56%;7%;7

Pleasanton;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;SE;11;82%;90%;2

Port Aransas;A t-storm around;78;72;SSE;15;85%;46%;3

Port Isabel;Breezy and warmer;80;74;SSE;16;78%;9%;6

Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;79;72;SSE;18;83%;54%;2

Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;68;SSE;11;84%;89%;2

Robstown;A t-storm around;82;72;SE;17;78%;48%;3

Rockport;A t-storm around;80;72;SSE;16;82%;47%;4

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;69;63;S;16;87%;88%;2

San Angelo;A t-storm around;76;65;S;17;69%;88%;2

San Antonio;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;SSE;12;83%;89%;2

San Antonio Stinson;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;SSE;11;82%;89%;2

San Marcos;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;14;82%;88%;2

Seminole;Turning cloudy;81;51;SSW;12;54%;5%;6

Sherman-Denison;An afternoon shower;67;65;S;13;80%;88%;2

Snyder;Cloudy and breezy;76;54;S;19;63%;81%;2

Sonora;A t-storm around;73;65;S;18;77%;88%;2

Stephenville;A t-storm around;71;65;S;14;84%;88%;2

Sulphur Springs;An afternoon shower;70;67;SSE;9;69%;91%;2

Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;77;62;S;21;66%;88%;2

Temple;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;14;84%;88%;2

Terrell;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;67;SSE;12;78%;89%;2

Tyler;A t-storm around;74;69;SSE;12;67%;88%;2

Uvalde;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;67;SE;8;85%;89%;2

Vernon;Increasingly windy;70;59;S;18;75%;88%;2

Victoria;A t-storm around;81;72;SSE;16;80%;55%;2

Waco;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;68;SSE;14;81%;88%;2

Weslaco;Warmer;85;72;SSE;14;69%;14%;6

Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;70;SSE;14;85%;66%;2

Wichita Falls;An afternoon shower;67;64;S;16;77%;88%;2

Wink;Windy in the p.m.;85;52;SW;15;41%;5%;6

Zapata;A t-storm around;81;73;SE;6;73%;88%;2

_____

