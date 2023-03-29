TX Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A t-storm around;75;65;S;18;73%;88%;2 Abilene Dyess;Increasingly windy;75;64;S;21;65%;88%;2 Alice;Increasingly windy;84;71;SE;16;75%;65%;2 Alpine;Mainly cloudy, windy;81;51;SW;17;33%;0%;4 Amarillo;Increasingly windy;80;45;SSW;22;47%;4%;8 Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;72;SSE;14;81%;57%;2 Arlington;A t-storm around;71;68;S;14;76%;88%;2 Austin;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;9;82%;90%;2 Austin Bergstrom;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;70;SSE;13;85%;88%;2 Bay;A t-storm around;78;72;SSE;14;83%;55%;2 Beaumont;A t-storm around;76;70;SE;12;76%;55%;2 Beeville;A t-storm around;81;71;SE;13;76%;64%;2 Borger;Increasingly windy;81;47;SSW;20;44%;3%;6 Bowie;An afternoon shower;67;64;S;13;80%;89%;2 Breckenridge;A t-storm around;73;67;S;14;75%;88%;2 Brenham;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;70;SSE;10;82%;65%;2 Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;69;66;S;11;82%;89%;2 Brownsville;Breezy and warmer;84;73;SSE;16;71%;30%;7 Brownwood;A t-storm around;73;67;S;14;80%;88%;2 Burnet;A t-storm around;75;66;S;9;86%;89%;2 Canadian;Increasingly windy;74;47;S;19;58%;81%;3 Castroville;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;SE;10;80%;88%;2 Childress;Increasingly windy;74;55;S;17;66%;88%;2 Cleburne;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;67;S;15;85%;89%;2 College Station;Increasingly windy;77;71;SSE;15;75%;64%;2 Comanche;A t-storm around;72;66;S;15;85%;88%;2 Conroe;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;9;80%;68%;2 Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;83;72;SSE;19;78%;51%;2 Corsicana;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;69;SSE;12;73%;90%;2 Cotulla;A t-storm around;83;71;SE;10;72%;88%;2 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;78;39;SW;21;37%;1%;7 Dallas Love;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;68;S;11;77%;89%;2 Dallas Redbird;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;68;S;13;79%;89%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;70;67;S;15;78%;88%;2 Decatur;An afternoon shower;68;65;S;11;79%;89%;2 Del Rio;A t-storm around;76;68;SE;12;73%;88%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;75;66;SE;12;80%;88%;2 Denton;An afternoon shower;69;66;S;16;76%;88%;2 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;80;59;SE;11;64%;44%;9 Dumas;Increasingly windy;78;41;SW;20;43%;2%;7 Edinburg;Warmer;84;72;SSE;13;70%;15%;5 El Paso;Becoming very windy;82;47;WSW;17;12%;0%;8 Ellington;Windy;76;71;SSE;16;82%;67%;2 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;86;72;SE;11;69%;48%;2 Fort Hood;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;67;S;13;84%;89%;2 Fort Worth;A t-storm around;70;67;S;13;80%;88%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;67;S;15;82%;88%;2 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;70;67;S;15;83%;88%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;70;67;S;13;80%;88%;2 Fredericksburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;66;S;11;85%;88%;2 Gainesville;An afternoon shower;66;64;SSE;14;81%;91%;2 Galveston;A t-storm around;76;71;SE;15;81%;64%;2 Gatesville;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;68;S;12;85%;88%;2 Georgetown;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;69;SSE;12;83%;89%;2 Giddings;A t-storm around;77;68;SSE;11;83%;88%;2 Gilmer;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;67;SSE;8;65%;91%;2 Graham;A t-storm around;71;66;S;13;77%;88%;2 Granbury;A t-storm around;71;67;S;13;83%;88%;2 Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;71;68;S;13;74%;88%;2 Greenville;An afternoon shower;70;66;SSE;11;76%;91%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;76;40;WSW;37;18%;0%;9 Hamilton;A t-storm around;73;67;S;13;85%;88%;2 Harlingen;Warmer;85;73;SSE;15;70%;10%;6 Hearne;A t-storm around;78;70;SSE;11;76%;88%;2 Hebbronville;A t-storm around;82;70;SE;9;71%;88%;2 Henderson;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;8;57%;88%;2 Hereford;Increasingly windy;81;42;SW;19;43%;2%;8 Hillsboro;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;68;S;14;82%;90%;2 Hondo;A t-storm around;79;69;SE;12;84%;90%;2 Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;71;SSE;14;82%;69%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Windy;77;72;SSE;16;80%;67%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Increasingly windy;75;70;SSE;15;85%;69%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;77;70;SE;18;81%;66%;2 Houston Clover;Windy;76;72;SSE;16;82%;66%;2 Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;70;SSE;11;79%;69%;2 Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;72;SE;14;79%;66%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;71;SSE;14;80%;65%;2 Huntsville;A t-storm around;76;70;SSE;8;74%;64%;2 Ingleside;A t-storm around;80;72;SSE;16;83%;46%;3 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;73;67;SSE;8;76%;88%;2 Jasper;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;7;76%;55%;2 Junction;A t-storm around;73;67;S;14;81%;88%;2 Kellyusa Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;10;83%;89%;2 Kerrville;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;66;S;12;88%;88%;2 Killeen;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;67;S;13;84%;89%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;68;SSE;13;85%;89%;2 Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;85;73;SE;17;73%;47%;3 La Grange;A t-storm around;79;70;SSE;11;84%;88%;2 Lago Vista;A t-storm around;76;67;SSE;9;87%;88%;2 Lancaster;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;67;SSE;11;80%;89%;2 Laredo;Showers around;82;70;SSE;10;72%;63%;2 Llano;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;67;SSE;11;78%;88%;2 Longview;A t-storm around;75;68;SSE;8;62%;88%;2 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;80;49;SSW;18;56%;8%;5 Lufkin;A t-storm around;74;68;SSE;9;75%;64%;2 Mcallen;Warmer;84;72;SE;13;67%;15%;5 Mcgregor;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;68;S;14;81%;91%;2 Mckinney;An afternoon shower;69;65;S;14;82%;89%;2 Mesquite;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;67;SSE;11;78%;94%;2 Midland;Cloudy and breezy;81;54;S;18;56%;6%;4 Midland Airpark;Cloudy and breezy;81;54;S;18;56%;6%;4 Midlothian;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;67;S;12;83%;91%;2 Mineola;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;68;SSE;8;70%;89%;2 Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;69;67;S;14;82%;88%;2 Mount Pleasant;An afternoon shower;70;66;SSE;9;68%;93%;4 Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;74;68;SSE;7;76%;64%;2 New Braunfels;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;13;83%;88%;2 Odessa;Increasingly windy;80;54;S;19;55%;6%;4 Orange;A t-storm around;76;71;SE;10;74%;51%;2 Palacios;Increasingly windy;79;71;SSE;18;83%;48%;2 Palestine;A t-storm around;74;68;SSE;9;78%;88%;2 Pampa;Partly sunny, windy;77;46;S;23;58%;80%;7 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;81;47;S;19;48%;80%;6 Paris;An afternoon shower;67;64;SSE;11;73%;89%;2 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;87;52;WSW;10;41%;5%;4 Perryton;Increasingly windy;75;41;S;23;56%;80%;6 Plainview;Breezy;78;44;SSW;19;56%;7%;7 Pleasanton;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;SE;11;82%;90%;2 Port Aransas;A t-storm around;78;72;SSE;15;85%;46%;3 Port Isabel;Breezy and warmer;80;74;SSE;16;78%;9%;6 Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;79;72;SSE;18;83%;54%;2 Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;68;SSE;11;84%;89%;2 Robstown;A t-storm around;82;72;SE;17;78%;48%;3 Rockport;A t-storm around;80;72;SSE;16;82%;47%;4 Rocksprings;A t-storm around;69;63;S;16;87%;88%;2 San Angelo;A t-storm around;76;65;S;17;69%;88%;2 San Antonio;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;SSE;12;83%;89%;2 San Antonio Stinson;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;70;SSE;11;82%;89%;2 San Marcos;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;14;82%;88%;2 Seminole;Turning cloudy;81;51;SSW;12;54%;5%;6 Sherman-Denison;An afternoon shower;67;65;S;13;80%;88%;2 Snyder;Cloudy and breezy;76;54;S;19;63%;81%;2 Sonora;A t-storm around;73;65;S;18;77%;88%;2 Stephenville;A t-storm around;71;65;S;14;84%;88%;2 Sulphur Springs;An afternoon shower;70;67;SSE;9;69%;91%;2 Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;77;62;S;21;66%;88%;2 Temple;A t-storm around;75;69;SSE;14;84%;88%;2 Terrell;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;67;SSE;12;78%;89%;2 Tyler;A t-storm around;74;69;SSE;12;67%;88%;2 Uvalde;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;67;SE;8;85%;89%;2 Vernon;Increasingly windy;70;59;S;18;75%;88%;2 Victoria;A t-storm around;81;72;SSE;16;80%;55%;2 Waco;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;68;SSE;14;81%;88%;2 Weslaco;Warmer;85;72;SSE;14;69%;14%;6 Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;70;SSE;14;85%;66%;2 Wichita Falls;An afternoon shower;67;64;S;16;77%;88%;2 Wink;Windy in the p.m.;85;52;SW;15;41%;5%;6 Zapata;A t-storm around;81;73;SE;6;73%;88%;2