TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A shower and t-storm;77;46;WSW;24;36%;65%;5

Abilene Dyess;Very windy, a shower;76;47;WSW;25;31%;55%;5

Alice;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;64;SSE;11;44%;13%;4

Alpine;Very windy, sunny;72;45;SW;25;23%;0%;5

Amarillo;Windy;65;32;WSW;31;37%;4%;5

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;80;65;S;17;74%;45%;2

Arlington;A shower and t-storm;80;53;SSW;19;46%;71%;5

Austin;A t-storm, very warm;87;62;S;10;44%;80%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A couple of t-storms;86;57;S;14;49%;88%;4

Bay;Winds subsiding;81;66;S;17;75%;31%;3

Beaumont;A t-storm around;79;68;S;15;77%;45%;1

Beeville;Breezy in the a.m.;91;64;SSE;11;44%;14%;5

Borger;Very windy, sunshine;68;36;SW;32;34%;5%;4

Bowie;A morning t-storm;75;49;SW;16;45%;57%;5

Breckenridge;A morning t-storm;79;48;SW;18;37%;56%;5

Brenham;Warm with a t-storm;85;64;S;13;63%;81%;3

Bridgeport;A shower and t-storm;77;51;SW;18;44%;66%;5

Brownsville;Very warm;87;69;SSE;14;67%;17%;6

Brownwood;A morning t-storm;79;44;SSW;16;36%;56%;5

Burnet;A couple of t-storms;81;56;S;13;41%;88%;4

Canadian;Becoming very windy;71;30;WSW;20;33%;5%;4

Castroville;Winds subsiding;90;58;SE;14;38%;11%;5

Childress;Windy;70;40;WSW;23;32%;2%;5

Cleburne;A shower and t-storm;80;52;S;17;48%;68%;5

College Station;A thunderstorm;85;63;S;15;59%;82%;3

Comanche;A morning t-storm;79;52;SW;16;38%;56%;5

Conroe;A thunderstorm;83;64;S;14;67%;81%;3

Corpus Christi;Record-tying heat;91;65;SSE;15;58%;14%;4

Corsicana;A couple of t-storms;83;59;S;19;56%;88%;4

Cotulla;Hot;95;64;SE;10;35%;1%;5

Dalhart;Very windy, cooler;63;27;WSW;31;40%;4%;4

Dallas Love;A shower and t-storm;81;55;S;19;48%;85%;5

Dallas Redbird;A shower and t-storm;80;56;SSW;17;49%;86%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower and t-storm;79;52;SSW;22;48%;86%;5

Decatur;A morning t-storm;76;53;SW;22;44%;57%;5

Del Rio;Very warm;91;57;SE;12;22%;1%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Very warm;90;56;SE;12;24%;1%;5

Denton;A shower and t-storm;78;49;SW;23;49%;86%;5

Dryden;Windy and warm;84;52;W;18;19%;1%;5

Dumas;Very windy, sunshine;63;29;WSW;32;40%;4%;4

Edinburg;Very warm;94;69;SSE;10;51%;16%;6

El Paso;Very windy;62;42;WSW;27;39%;12%;4

Ellington;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;S;18;73%;45%;2

Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;96;65;SSE;10;45%;14%;6

Fort Hood;A couple of t-storms;84;57;S;15;42%;88%;4

Fort Worth;A shower and t-storm;80;53;SSW;16;47%;69%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;A shower and t-storm;77;54;SW;23;47%;85%;5

Fort Worth Nas;A shower and t-storm;79;54;SSW;18;47%;69%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;A shower and t-storm;80;49;SSW;18;47%;85%;5

Fredericksburg;Winds subsiding;81;53;S;14;31%;14%;5

Gainesville;A shower and t-storm;77;50;SW;16;49%;71%;5

Galveston;Winds subsiding;76;66;S;17;76%;45%;2

Gatesville;A couple of t-storms;83;52;S;14;44%;88%;4

Georgetown;A couple of t-storms;86;59;S;14;44%;88%;4

Giddings;Breezy in the a.m.;84;61;S;12;60%;24%;5

Gilmer;A t-storm or two;79;60;S;12;68%;70%;3

Graham;A morning t-storm;77;47;SW;18;39%;57%;5

Granbury;A shower and t-storm;80;48;SSW;17;46%;71%;5

Grand Prairie;A shower and t-storm;80;54;SSW;19;47%;85%;5

Greenville;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;52;S;19;60%;58%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, some sun;60;36;WSW;64;38%;3%;5

Hamilton;A shower and t-storm;80;52;SSW;17;40%;66%;5

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;93;69;SSE;15;58%;16%;6

Hearne;A thunderstorm;86;60;S;13;57%;82%;4

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;SSE;9;42%;14%;6

Henderson;A t-storm or two;81;61;S;12;63%;70%;3

Hereford;Very windy, sunny;64;29;WSW;30;38%;4%;5

Hillsboro;A shower and t-storm;82;54;S;18;52%;65%;5

Hondo;Windy and very warm;89;58;ESE;16;38%;11%;5

Houston;A t-storm in spots;82;67;S;16;69%;44%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;82;67;S;18;69%;44%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray thunderstorm;81;65;S;16;75%;44%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;81;65;S;18;72%;44%;3

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;82;67;S;19;71%;45%;2

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;83;66;S;13;66%;44%;3

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;84;66;S;16;67%;44%;3

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;84;67;S;14;65%;44%;3

Huntsville;A thunderstorm;84;66;S;12;63%;85%;3

Ingleside;Rather cloudy, warm;82;67;SSE;15;69%;15%;4

Jacksonville;A t-storm or two;79;62;SSW;12;71%;69%;3

Jasper;A t-storm or two;79;67;S;16;82%;80%;2

Junction;Turning sunny, warm;81;47;SSW;14;27%;13%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy and very warm;89;59;SE;13;41%;11%;5

Kerrville;Winds subsiding;81;53;S;14;32%;13%;5

Killeen;A couple of t-storms;84;57;S;15;42%;88%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Warm with a t-storm;83;57;S;15;43%;80%;4

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;96;66;SSE;13;49%;14%;4

La Grange;Very warm;86;63;SSE;13;60%;19%;5

Lago Vista;A t-storm or two;83;59;S;10;43%;88%;4

Lancaster;A shower and t-storm;80;54;SSW;16;53%;70%;5

Laredo;Very hot;97;62;SSE;9;34%;2%;5

Llano;Breezy and very warm;81;49;S;12;32%;17%;5

Longview;A t-storm or two;81;61;S;14;72%;80%;3

Lubbock;Windy;67;38;WSW;29;37%;1%;5

Lufkin;A t-storm or two;81;65;S;14;75%;83%;2

Mcallen;Hot;94;69;SSE;11;51%;16%;6

Mcgregor;Warm with a t-storm;84;57;S;17;45%;80%;4

Mckinney;A shower and t-storm;79;52;S;19;53%;89%;5

Mesquite;A shower and t-storm;80;54;SSW;16;53%;69%;5

Midland;Very windy;74;47;W;30;28%;1%;5

Midland Airpark;Very windy;74;47;W;30;28%;1%;5

Midlothian;A shower and t-storm;81;53;SSW;18;54%;86%;5

Mineola;A t-storm or two;79;58;S;14;68%;71%;3

Mineral Wells;A shower and t-storm;79;49;SW;18;44%;85%;5

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm or two;78;59;SSW;15;71%;80%;2

Nacogdoches;A t-storm or two;80;64;S;13;77%;83%;2

New Braunfels;Breezy and very warm;89;59;S;13;42%;11%;5

Odessa;Very windy;73;47;W;27;28%;1%;5

Orange;Winds subsiding;79;68;S;14;78%;47%;1

Palacios;Winds subsiding;77;64;SSE;19;80%;16%;3

Palestine;A t-storm or two;81;60;S;13;68%;69%;3

Pampa;Very windy;68;36;WSW;32;38%;4%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very windy, sunshine;70;34;SW;31;34%;5%;4

Paris;Thunderstorms;79;54;SSW;20;64%;88%;5

Pecos;Very windy, sunny;76;43;WNW;26;26%;1%;5

Perryton;Mostly sunny, windy;66;17;WSW;24;40%;5%;4

Plainview;Windy;64;32;WSW;26;40%;2%;5

Pleasanton;Lots of sun, warm;91;61;SSE;10;41%;11%;5

Port Aransas;Breezy;73;63;SSE;18;83%;15%;4

Port Isabel;Breezy;79;68;SSE;16;76%;18%;5

Port Lavaca;Winds subsiding;81;67;SSE;17;74%;14%;4

Randolph AFB;Breezy and very warm;89;61;SSE;13;43%;11%;5

Robstown;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;65;SSE;14;52%;14%;4

Rockport;Breezy;76;63;SSE;15;78%;15%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;79;56;SSW;18;26%;1%;5

San Angelo;Turning sunny, windy;80;45;WSW;18;29%;1%;5

San Antonio;Breezy;90;61;SSE;13;40%;11%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Breezy;89;61;SSE;13;43%;11%;5

San Marcos;Winds subsiding;88;60;S;14;44%;13%;4

Seminole;Very windy;66;41;W;30;35%;2%;5

Sherman-Denison;A shower and t-storm;78;53;SSW;19;52%;90%;5

Snyder;Very windy;74;47;WSW;28;30%;1%;5

Sonora;Increasingly windy;79;44;WSW;18;26%;1%;5

Stephenville;A shower and t-storm;79;50;SW;17;42%;68%;5

Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;80;58;S;21;61%;88%;4

Sweetwater;Very windy, sunshine;76;48;SW;30;30%;1%;5

Temple;Windy with a t-storm;86;57;S;18;48%;80%;4

Terrell;Thunderstorms;80;53;S;19;60%;89%;4

Tyler;A t-storm or two;80;60;S;16;72%;79%;3

Uvalde;Winds subsiding;89;57;E;13;36%;1%;5

Vernon;Windy;76;46;WSW;22;35%;2%;4

Victoria;Breezy;88;66;SSE;16;64%;15%;4

Waco;A t-storm or two;83;54;S;16;53%;88%;4

Weslaco;Very warm;94;69;SSE;11;53%;16%;6

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SSE;17;74%;44%;2

Wichita Falls;A morning t-storm;76;48;WSW;19;41%;57%;5

Wink;Very windy;73;45;W;25;27%;1%;5

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;99;63;SSE;8;37%;6%;6

