TX Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Windy and warm;74;47;S;20;57%;84%;4 Abilene Dyess;Windy and warm;74;43;S;20;51%;85%;4 Alice;Low clouds and fog;81;65;SSE;15;63%;42%;4 Alpine;Partly sunny, breezy;75;38;W;14;23%;0%;5 Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;68;30;NNE;18;23%;1%;4 Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;75;63;SSE;14;69%;6%;4 Arlington;Breezy with some sun;69;57;S;14;72%;27%;3 Austin;Low clouds and fog;74;60;SSE;10;70%;69%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Low clouds and fog;75;61;SSE;14;70%;41%;3 Bay;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;SSE;12;72%;7%;4 Beaumont;Partly sunny;73;60;SE;12;70%;5%;4 Beeville;Low clouds and fog;78;63;SSE;15;67%;42%;4 Borger;Increasingly windy;69;31;NNE;16;24%;1%;4 Bowie;Breezy;70;53;S;16;72%;80%;3 Breckenridge;Breezy with some sun;74;52;S;16;62%;80%;4 Brenham;Partly sunny, mild;76;60;SSE;12;69%;11%;3 Bridgeport;Breezy with some sun;70;56;S;15;71%;26%;4 Brownsville;Increasingly windy;79;66;SSE;17;70%;7%;4 Brownwood;Breezy and warm;72;56;SSE;15;71%;80%;3 Burnet;Partly sunny, nice;69;57;SSE;12;78%;41%;4 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;72;34;N;11;35%;0%;4 Castroville;Low clouds and fog;77;62;SE;11;70%;61%;4 Childress;Partly sunny;78;39;NNE;11;38%;65%;4 Cleburne;Windy with some sun;69;56;S;18;76%;27%;3 College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;75;60;SSE;14;68%;12%;3 Comanche;Mostly cloudy, windy;71;56;S;18;73%;58%;3 Conroe;Partly sunny;74;57;SSE;11;72%;6%;3 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;78;65;SSE;20;71%;42%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;57;S;16;72%;55%;3 Cotulla;Low clouds and fog;84;63;SE;13;59%;41%;4 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;65;29;NNE;18;24%;26%;4 Dallas Love;Breezy with some sun;69;57;S;15;75%;58%;2 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;69;56;S;15;75%;27%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy with some sun;68;57;S;16;73%;14%;2 Decatur;Partly sunny;68;55;S;14;75%;26%;3 Del Rio;Low clouds and fog;77;59;SE;15;66%;41%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Low clouds and fog;74;57;SE;15;72%;55%;4 Denton;Partly sunny, breezy;68;56;S;16;73%;41%;2 Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;75;46;E;8;55%;3%;4 Dumas;Increasingly windy;64;28;NNE;18;25%;55%;4 Edinburg;Increasingly windy;81;66;SSE;17;71%;12%;4 El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;73;36;WNW;13;22%;1%;4 Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;75;61;SSE;14;69%;5%;3 Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;SSE;14;68%;42%;4 Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;SSE;15;72%;41%;2 Fort Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;69;57;S;15;75%;27%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;68;56;S;17;77%;27%;2 Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;69;56;S;17;77%;27%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, breezy;69;57;S;14;76%;27%;3 Fredericksburg;Low clouds and fog;69;57;S;14;74%;41%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny, breezy;67;53;S;15;74%;41%;2 Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;72;63;SSE;14;70%;5%;3 Gatesville;Breezy;70;57;SSE;14;75%;80%;3 Georgetown;Partly sunny, breezy;72;60;SSE;15;76%;55%;3 Giddings;Low clouds and fog;74;59;SSE;10;71%;55%;3 Gilmer;Mild with some sun;72;54;S;10;68%;9%;3 Graham;Breezy in the p.m.;74;52;S;12;63%;26%;4 Granbury;Mostly cloudy, windy;70;57;SSE;18;74%;26%;2 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, breezy;69;57;S;15;72%;44%;2 Greenville;Winds subsiding;68;55;S;16;77%;44%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;70;32;WNW;31;19%;1%;4 Hamilton;Winds subsiding;70;56;SSE;16;73%;58%;3 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;81;66;SSE;18;68%;8%;4 Hearne;Partly sunny, breezy;74;59;SSE;14;72%;55%;3 Hebbronville;Low clouds and fog;80;63;SSE;15;69%;42%;5 Henderson;Partly sunny, warm;73;55;S;10;59%;7%;3 Hereford;Partly sunny, breezy;69;30;NNE;15;26%;55%;4 Hillsboro;Winds subsiding;70;57;S;17;78%;56%;2 Hondo;Low clouds and fog;76;60;SE;13;72%;55%;4 Houston;Partly sunny, breezy;76;61;SSE;14;68%;5%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;76;62;SSE;14;66%;5%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, breezy;74;60;SSE;14;69%;6%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, breezy;75;61;SSE;14;70%;6%;4 Houston Clover;Partly sunny, breezy;75;61;SSE;14;69%;5%;4 Houston Hooks;Breezy in the p.m.;75;60;SSE;12;69%;8%;4 Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;76;61;SSE;15;66%;6%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;SSE;13;68%;5%;4 Huntsville;Partly sunny, mild;75;58;SSE;10;69%;9%;3 Ingleside;Breezy;76;67;SSE;15;67%;42%;4 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, mild;70;54;S;11;75%;6%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny, mild;72;54;SSE;8;71%;7%;4 Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;S;13;68%;41%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Low clouds and fog;76;60;SE;13;70%;46%;4 Kerrville;Low clouds and fog;69;57;SSE;15;77%;55%;4 Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;SSE;15;72%;41%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;SSE;15;75%;42%;3 Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;81;65;SSE;17;66%;42%;4 La Grange;Low clouds and fog;76;60;SSE;11;71%;41%;3 Lago Vista;Low clouds and fog;70;58;SSE;9;75%;41%;2 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;S;15;76%;27%;3 Laredo;Breezy and very warm;82;61;SE;16;67%;3%;5 Llano;Breezy with some sun;71;58;SSE;14;69%;41%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, mild;73;54;S;10;67%;7%;3 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;76;35;N;15;31%;3%;4 Lufkin;Partly sunny, warm;73;56;SSE;10;70%;6%;4 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;81;66;SSE;18;68%;11%;4 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, windy;72;58;S;18;75%;27%;3 Mckinney;Winds subsiding;68;56;S;16;78%;33%;2 Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;S;14;77%;33%;2 Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;75;38;SSW;12;39%;55%;4 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;75;38;SSW;12;39%;55%;4 Midlothian;Winds subsiding;69;55;S;16;78%;27%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny, mild;71;54;S;10;72%;41%;3 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, breezy;71;56;S;16;72%;26%;3 Mount Pleasant;Breezy;71;53;S;13;70%;42%;2 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, mild;72;54;SSE;10;74%;5%;3 New Braunfels;Low clouds and fog;75;61;SSE;14;72%;59%;3 Odessa;Partly sunny, mild;76;39;S;10;38%;3%;4 Orange;Partly sunny, mild;73;59;SE;10;68%;5%;4 Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;74;62;SSE;16;73%;8%;4 Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;72;56;SSE;12;73%;7%;3 Pampa;Breezy;70;31;NNE;16;28%;0%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;70;32;NNE;15;27%;1%;4 Paris;Breezy;68;54;S;14;77%;36%;2 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;80;39;W;9;34%;3%;4 Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;67;27;N;16;29%;1%;4 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;72;32;NNE;14;31%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Low clouds and fog;79;62;SE;12;67%;41%;3 Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;73;63;SSE;14;72%;42%;4 Port Isabel;Increasingly windy;76;65;SSE;17;76%;5%;4 Port Lavaca;Increasingly windy;76;63;SSE;16;70%;10%;4 Randolph AFB;Low clouds and fog;75;62;SSE;14;71%;46%;3 Robstown;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;66;SSE;19;69%;42%;5 Rockport;Breezy;74;64;SSE;15;67%;42%;4 Rocksprings;Low clouds and fog;68;54;SSE;19;71%;46%;4 San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;75;47;S;17;59%;80%;4 San Antonio;Low clouds and fog;76;62;SSE;13;70%;46%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Low clouds and fog;78;62;SSE;13;69%;46%;4 San Marcos;Low clouds and fog;75;61;SSE;15;72%;41%;3 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;76;34;NNW;12;33%;80%;4 Sherman-Denison;Breezy;67;55;S;16;76%;20%;2 Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;76;37;SSW;14;49%;80%;4 Sonora;Breezy with some sun;72;53;SSE;16;69%;41%;4 Stephenville;Breezy;70;56;S;14;73%;55%;2 Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun, mild;70;55;S;12;72%;55%;2 Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;76;40;S;19;55%;83%;4 Temple;Increasingly windy;71;57;SSE;17;74%;41%;3 Terrell;Partly sunny, breezy;69;55;S;15;75%;44%;2 Tyler;Breezy with some sun;72;54;S;14;70%;9%;3 Uvalde;Low clouds and fog;74;59;ESE;10;74%;55%;4 Vernon;Partly sunny, warmer;77;43;SSW;14;58%;84%;4 Victoria;Increasingly windy;78;63;SSE;16;69%;42%;4 Waco;Partly sunny, breezy;72;57;SSE;16;75%;27%;3 Weslaco;Increasingly windy;80;67;SSE;17;70%;10%;4 Wharton;Partly sunny, breezy;75;60;SSE;14;71%;7%;4 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;73;43;S;14;63%;84%;4 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;79;36;WNW;10;37%;3%;4 Zapata;Low clouds and fog;81;61;SE;13;68%;5%;5 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather