TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

339 FPUS54 KEPZ 100903

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

TXZ418-102215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ419-102215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ420-102215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ423-102215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ421-102215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ422-102215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ424-102215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

303 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

