TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

TXZ418-142215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ419-142215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ420-142215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ423-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-142215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ422-142215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ424-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MDT Fri Apr 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

