TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much colder with lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much colder with lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

70. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

323 AM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

