TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

_____

890 FPUS54 KEPZ 031101

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

TXZ418-040015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-040015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-040015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-040015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ421-040015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ422-040015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-040015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

401 AM MST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather