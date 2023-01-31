TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

863 FPUS54 KEPZ 311124

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

TXZ418-312315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ419-312315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ420-312315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. A chance of freezing

rain, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-312315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain

showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ421-312315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers, sleet likely with a

chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ422-312315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain

showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-312315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

424 AM MST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain showers.

Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather