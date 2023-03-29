TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023 _____ 742 FPUS54 KCRP 290831 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 TXZ343-292145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. More humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ443-292145- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ243-292145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. More humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ234-292145- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ239-292145- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ242-292145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. More humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ342-292145- Coastal Kleberg- 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ442-292145- Kleberg Islands- 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ344-292145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-292145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ245-292145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ345-292145- Aransas Islands- 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ346-292145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ246-292145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ247-292145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ347-292145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ447-292145- Calhoun Islands- 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ233-292145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ232-292145- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ241-292145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ231-292145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-292145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ229-292145- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ230-292145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 331 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. TMT\/HA _____