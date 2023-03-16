TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Windy

and much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy, cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 80.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to south 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Windy

and much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to south 25 to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy, cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.

North winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to around 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much cooler with

lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to east 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 80.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs around

60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Much warmer with highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs around

60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

344 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Much warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy and much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

