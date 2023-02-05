TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ 440 FPUS54 KCRP 050925 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 TXZ343-052245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ443-052245- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ243-052245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ234-052245- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ239-052245- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ242-052245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ342-052245- Coastal Kleberg- 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ442-052245- Kleberg Islands- 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ344-052245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ244-052245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ245-052245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ345-052245- Aransas Islands- 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ346-052245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ246-052245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. $$ TXZ247-052245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ347-052245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ447-052245- Calhoun Islands- 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ233-052245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. $$ TXZ232-052245- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. $$ TXZ241-052245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ231-052245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. $$ TXZ240-052245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ229-052245- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ230-052245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 325 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$