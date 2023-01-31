TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

TXZ343-312245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ443-312245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-312245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Areas

of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler. Near

steady temperature around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ234-312245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Areas

of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-312245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-312245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-312245-

Coastal Kleberg-

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ442-312245-

Kleberg Islands-

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Areas

of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-312245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ244-312245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-312245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-312245-

Aransas Islands-

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning.

Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-312245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ246-312245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Areas

of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind

chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ247-312245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Areas

of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ347-312245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-312245-

Calhoun Islands-

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Brisk. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-312245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain

showers likely. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-312245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain

showers likely. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-312245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-312245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain showers likely with a

chance of freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain

showers likely. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-312245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-312245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Cooler with highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-312245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

255 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind

chill values in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

