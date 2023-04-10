TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

187 FPUS54 KBRO 100856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

TXZ253-101600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-101600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ355-101600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ455-101600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 70. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ252-101600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-101600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ354-101600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-101600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-101600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ250-101600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-101600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-101600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-101600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ454-101600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-101600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

