TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 _____ 349 FPUS54 KBRO 220856 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 TXZ253-221600- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ255-221600- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ355-221600- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ455-221600- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-221600- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ254-221600- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ354-221600- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ248-221600- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ249-221600- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ250-221600- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ353-221600- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ251-221600- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs around 90. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ351-221600- Coastal Kenedy- 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ454-221600- Willacy Island- 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ451-221600- Kenedy Island- 355 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$