TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

454 FPUS54 KBRO 010956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

TXZ253-011700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower

30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-011700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values

around 30.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind

chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in

the lower 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ355-011700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ455-011700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind

chill values in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-011700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values around 30.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values around 30 in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-011700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ354-011700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values

around 30.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the lower

30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-011700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and drizzle, mainly

this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values around 30 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-011700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill

values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values around 30 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-011700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and drizzle likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-011700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-011700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers and drizzle, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill

values in the upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind

chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-011700-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and

drizzle, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ454-011700-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values in the

upper 30s in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ451-011700-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and

drizzle, mainly this morning. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

values in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values in the mid 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

