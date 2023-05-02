TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2023

963 FPUS54 KEWX 020751

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

TXZ192-022100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-022100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ183-022100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-022100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-022100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-022100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-022100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-022100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ208-022100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-022100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-022100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-022100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-022100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-022100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-022100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-022100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-022100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-022100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-022100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ222-022100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ189-022100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-022100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ202-022100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-022100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-022100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-022100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ217-022100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ204-022100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ185-022100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-022100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ173-022100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-022100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ218-022100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

251 AM CDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

