TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023 _____ 770 FPUS54 KEWX 110930 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 TXZ192-112230- Travis- Including the city of Austin 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ205-112230- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-112230- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ220-112230- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ187-112230- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ193-112230- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ190-112230- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-112230- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ208-112230- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ206-112230- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-112230- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-112230- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ184-112230- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ209-112230- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ219-112230- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ188-112230- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ223-112230- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ207-112230- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-112230- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-112230- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-112230- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ186-112230- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-112230- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ225-112230- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-112230- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ171-112230- Llano- Including the city of Llano 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ217-112230- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-112230- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ185-112230- Real- Including the city of Leakey 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ203-112230- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-112230- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ221-112230- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-112230- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 330 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70. $$