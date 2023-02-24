TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023 _____ 134 FPUS54 KEWX 240818 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 TXZ192-242130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-242130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ183-242130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ220-242130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ187-242130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ193-242130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-242130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ172-242130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ208-242130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-242130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ224-242130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-242130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ184-242130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ209-242130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ219-242130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-242130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ223-242130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-242130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-242130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ222-242130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ189-242130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ186-242130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-242130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ225-242130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-242130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-242130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ217-242130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ204-242130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ185-242130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ203-242130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ173-242130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-242130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ218-242130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather