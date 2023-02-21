TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023 _____ 681 FPUS54 KEWX 210833 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 TXZ192-212145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-212145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ183-212145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-212145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-212145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ193-212145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ190-212145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-212145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ208-212145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-212145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ224-212145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ228-212145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-212145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ209-212145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ219-212145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-212145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Windy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-212145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ207-212145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ191-212145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ222-212145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-212145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-212145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-212145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ225-212145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-212145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ171-212145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-212145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ204-212145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ185-212145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ203-212145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ173-212145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-212145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ218-212145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 233 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$