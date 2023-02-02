TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

155 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

