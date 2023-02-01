TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain likely this

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely this morning. Cloudy with rain

showers likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely

this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then freezing

rain with possible rain showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then freezing

rain and rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of a tenth

to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with rain

showers likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings

as low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and rain showers likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with freezing rain and rain showers likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings

as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely this morning, then freezing rain

and rain showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a tenth to

one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely in the evening,

then freezing rain, rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with rain

showers likely. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely this morning, then freezing rain

with rain showers likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers, freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain and rain showers likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely this morning. Cloudy with rain

showers likely. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then freezing rain and rain showers after midnight.

Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain likely, mainly

this morning. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

