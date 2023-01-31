TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Patchy

fog. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of between one tenth

to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of between one tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain showers.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with

rain showers likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain showers in

the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy

fog. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings

as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Freezing rain likely,

mainly this morning. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

16.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Freezing rain likely this morning, then a chance

of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain showers in

the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy

fog. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Patchy fog. A

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and rain showers in the

evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings

as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Cloudy with

rain showers likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

14.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after

midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings

as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Patchy fog.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of sleet this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. Patchy fog. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then freezing rain and rain showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with freezing rain. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain showers.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then freezing rain and rain showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Patchy fog. A

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

17.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

16.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of

an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

16.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain

showers and freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers and

freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain showers in

the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy

fog. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Freezing rain likely, mainly this morning. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Freezing rain and sleet

likely in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the

evening, then rain showers with freezing rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an

inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

freezing rain. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

18.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of

a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing

rain in the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Freezing

rain likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

around one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and

rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around one

quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain likely.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

139 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with rain showers

likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

