TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 27, 2023 _____ 082 FPUS54 KAMA 280751 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 TXZ012-017-290000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A slight chance of showers early, then showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-290000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...Showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ001-006-290000- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-290000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ007-290000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-290000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...Showers, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-290000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-290000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...Showers, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-290000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ005-290000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...Showers, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ010-290000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ011-290000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of showers early, then showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-290000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-290000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...A slight chance of showers early, then showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ018-290000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ014-290000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ019-290000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of showers early. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ015-290000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ020-290000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 251 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of showers early. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather