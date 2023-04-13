TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

868 FPUS54 KAMA 130806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

TXZ012-017-140000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ317-140000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ001-006-140000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ002-140000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ007-140000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 50.

TXZ003-140000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ008-140000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ004-140000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ009-140000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ005-140000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ010-140000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ011-140000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ016-140000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 50.

TXZ013-140000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-140000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ014-140000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ019-140000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ015-140000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ020-140000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 90.

