TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

TXZ012-017-260100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ317-260100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ001-006-260100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-260100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-260100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-260100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-260100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ004-260100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-260100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-260100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-260100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Very

windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-260100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 70 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

around 60. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ016-260100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very

windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 70 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-260100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Blowing dust in the evening. Very

windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-260100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-260100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Blowing dust in the evening. Very

windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ019-260100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-260100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Very

windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-260100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

206 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Very

windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

