TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Dallam-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, and Conlen

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 15-20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley, Channing, and Romero

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

206 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

