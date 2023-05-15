The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 15, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm centered in the southern Mississippi River Valley

today will help to produce rounds of showers and

thunderstorms from Texas and Oklahoma to the Carolinas.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, locally strong

wind gusts and heavy downpours are possible across this

area. At the same time, an area of high pressure will hold

over the Great Lakes, allowing for a mild day from the Upper

Midwest to the Northeast and keeping the majority of the

area free of rain. In the western U.S., a storm will settle

in the interior West, allowing a few showers and rumbles of

thunder to expand from the Rockies to central Oregon and

Washington. Areas that remain unscathed from the wet weather

can expect another very warm day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 106 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 24 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather