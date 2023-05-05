The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 5, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a dip in the jet stream that has persisted all week in

the Northeast weakens today, some sunshine and milder air

will work into the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic.

However, clouds, showers and cool air will linger in New

England. As the Southeast trends warmer, clouds, showers and

thunderstorms will ramp up over the Central states. Some of

the storms in the Interstate 10, 20 and 40 corridors could

become severe in the afternoon and evening. As dry

conditions hold over the Southwest, clouds and showers will

begin to ease up in California. However, areas of rain are

forecast to increase in coverage in portions of Washington,

Oregon and Idaho with spotty thunderstorms in store for the

northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 94 at San Angelo, TX

National Low Thursday 19 at Ryegate, MT

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather