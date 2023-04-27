The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 27, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will push eastward across the lower part of

the Mississippi Valley today. Soaking rain will extend from

Missouri and Arkansas to Kentucky and Tennessee before

reaching the southern Appalachians and more of the Ohio

Valley at night. South of the storm track, severe weather is

in store with high winds, flash flooding and even a few

tornadoes. Farther north, a series of weak storms will bring

snow showers to the northern Rockies with rain showers to

the east over the northern Plains. Rain and snow showers

will extend into northern Michigan. Major flooding will

continue over the upper Mississippi River from prior storms

and snowmelt. Sunshine and warm conditions are forecast to

continue west of the Rockies with accelerating snowmelt in

the mountains that will raise stream and river levels.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 98 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 13 at Hartsel, CO

