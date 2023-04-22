The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 22, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warm air will be shoved to the immediate Atlantic coast and

New England today as a cold front arrives from the Midwest.

Drenching rain will fall along the leading edge of the

cooler and colder air over the Great Lakes region. Rain,

gusty winds and severe thunderstorms are forecast from the

central Appalachians to the southern Atlantic coast. The

stormy conditions will then shift across the mid-Atlantic

tonight and into New England on Sunday. As the colder air

stretches over the Central states, snow will fly over the

Upper Midwest, and freezing conditions will expand over the

northern Plains with frosts coming to more of the Midwest by

early next week. Much of the West will be dry except for a

patch of rain and snow growing over the central Rockies.

Showers will return to the Pacific Northwest coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 99 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday -3 at Gothic, CO

