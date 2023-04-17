The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As this weekend's storm system pushes into the Northeast, a sharp cooldown is expected in the region today, along with periods of rain. In the Midwest, accumulating snow is forecast across much of Wisconsin and northern Michigan, some of which can accumulate over 6 inches. Across the rest of Michigan, as well as along the Interstate-80 corridor in the Midwest, rain may change to snow for a time, though accumulation is unlikely. In the Pacific Northwest, steady rain will move onshore from Northern California northward, with a bit of snow in the Cascades, as a new storm system approaches. In the Southwest states and Rockies, dry conditions are expected. Tranquil weather will also extend to the Plains and Southeast, aside from perhaps a shower or thunderstorm in South Florida. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 98 at Death Valley, CA National Low Sunday 1 at Gould, CO _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather