The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 25, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A potent, multifaceted storm will affect the eastern third of the nation today. Flooding rain and high winds are in store for parts of the Ohio Valley to the western slopes of the Appalachians. Farther to the east, a cold rain and a raw wind from the ocean will chill the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts as heavy wet snow extends from the western Great Lakes to northern New England. Farther south, showers and thunderstorms will extend from the Carolinas to northern Florida. A dry day is in store for the Plains. Rivers are likely to continue to rise over the Ohio Valley and middle Mississippi Valley in the wake of the recent rain. In the West, areas of snow will extend from the Cascades to the northern and central Rockies. Rain is forecast for the immediate coasts of Washington and Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 101 at McAllen, TX National Low Friday -8 at Moorhead, MN _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather