The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 18, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Today, a large portion of the central and eastern United

States will experience temperatures well below the

historical average for the latter half of March. Gusty winds

and snow showers will accompany the cold conditions across

the Great Lakes region and interior Northeast. Heavier snow

squalls will be possible in portions of New York state and

Pennsylvania, resulting in sudden reductions in visibility.

Meanwhile, downpours are expected to congregate along a

stalled front from northern Florida to southern Texas. Snow

will be possible in the high terrain of southwestern Texas.

Spotty rain and snow showers are forecast across the

southern Rockies. Most of the West can expect a dry but cool

day ahead of a storm expected to arrive along the coast at

the end of the weekend.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 86 at Plant City, FL

National Low Friday -22 at Lake Yellowstone, WY

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather