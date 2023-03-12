The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 12, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm system centered over the Midwest will continue to strengthen today, bringing a wide range of hazards. A swath of accumulating snow is expected across much of the Midwest, stretching from Minnesota and Iowa eastward into western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Rain is more likely farther south across most of the mid-Atlantic and into the Southeast. Thunderstorms will develop in some of these areas, mainly from Mississippi to Georgia and perhaps South Carolina overnight. A few thunderstorms may turn severe, with strong wind gusts and hail being the main threats. Rain is likely to continue for much of the West Coast, especially in Northern California and coastal Oregon and Washington. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 99 at Cotulla, TX National Low Saturday -7 at St. Mary, MT _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather