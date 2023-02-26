The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 26, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An intense storm system will shift into the Plains today, likely spawning a line of strong to severe storms in northwestern Texas during the evening. Late in the evening and overnight, storms are expected to track through Oklahoma and into southwestern Missouri. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Farther west, a new storm system will target the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain at the coast from Northern California northward. Heavy snow is likely in the Cascades, Sierra and the northern Rockies, with several feet of accumulation in spots. Quieter weather is likely in the East, though a few snow showers in New England may produce minor accumulations. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 97 at Immokalee, FL National Low Saturday -34 at Willow City, ND _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather