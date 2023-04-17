WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1012 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023 Widespread fog with visibilities 1 mile or less continue across the region this morning. The fog may be locally dense at times, with reduced visibilities as low as 1\/4 mile or less, especially closer to the coast. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather