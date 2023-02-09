WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 908 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023 Patches of light freezing rain are possible this morning, mainly along Interstate-84 in Orange County NY as well as points north and west. Little to no ice accumulation, if any, is expected. Temperatures should be above freezing across these locations by 11AM. If traveling outside this morning, be on the lookout for any possibly isolated slippery spots on untreated walkways and roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather