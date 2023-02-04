WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1202 PM EST Sat Feb 4 2023 Arctic high pressure will continue building in early this afternoon with some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create sub zero wind chills down to around 5 to 10 below zero. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather