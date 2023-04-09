NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

303 PM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...Fire Weather Concerns are Expected Across Portions of Northern

New York Monday Afternoon...

* Fine fuels are beginning to dry across the St Lawrence Valley

and locations along US Highway 11 towards Malone and Ellenburg

Depot in northern New York according to the New York State

Department of Environmental Conservation. Although fuels are not

quite critically dry, the combination of low relative humidity

values of 20-30% and gusty southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph may

have an impact of fire weather conditions Monday afternoon. If

any fires were to start, the weather and localized fuel

conditions may result in more rapid fire spread.

* For more information about the current fire danger rating, any

burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please

visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.

* Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through

May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed.

