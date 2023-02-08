NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 320 PM EST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Western Essex County New York, and much of central and eastern Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady precipitation will overspread the region from southwest to northeast during the afternoon with a mix of precipitation types. Precipitation will trend towards rain towards late evening as temperatures gradually warm. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather