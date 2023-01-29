NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

708 PM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

Sharply falling temperatures below freezing will cause any water

or slush to quickly freeze on area roadways and sidewalks

tonight. This will occur this evening across central and northern

areas, and after midnight across southern Vermont. Untreated

surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no

traction. If you must travel, please use caution. Reduced speeds

and greater distance between vehicles is advised.

