NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 307 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST * WHAT...Heavy snow. The snow may mix with sleet or freezing rain at times overnight tonight into early Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central and northwest Vermont. conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times early this evening through around midnight. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather