WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

927 PM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ORLEANS...MONROE AND EASTERN

GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM EDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

